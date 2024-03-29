Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,539 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,822 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

