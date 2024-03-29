Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

