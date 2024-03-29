Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

