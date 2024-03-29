Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

