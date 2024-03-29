Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 654,180 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.