Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.