Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.