Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 12,994 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 196.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter.

NJUL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 151,374 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

