Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 11.94% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 6,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $53.83.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

