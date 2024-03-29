Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

