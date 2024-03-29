Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $181.38. 628,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.98. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

