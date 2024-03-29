Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 133,498.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,498 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.09% of AZEK worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,163. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

