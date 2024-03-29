Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

PCRX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 569,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

