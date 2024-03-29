Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 669,187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,168,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $259.80. 745,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $262.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

