Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.47. 512,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,763. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

