Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 103,834 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,606,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $10,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,167. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

