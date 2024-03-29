Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $825.33. 789,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,707. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.