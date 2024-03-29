Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,430,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

