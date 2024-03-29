Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.