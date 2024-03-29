Gradient Investments LLC Sells 29,045 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,561,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.