Gradient Investments LLC Sells 78,136 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,136 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLOI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 386.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 210,005 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,332,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VanEck CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.