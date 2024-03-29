Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 0.9%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €10.80 ($11.74) and last traded at €10.80 ($11.74). 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.70 ($11.63).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.19. The company has a market cap of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

