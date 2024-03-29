Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Up 241.3% in March

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 771,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ GROM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 20,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,484. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.