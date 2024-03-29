Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.9 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 15.2 %

HMDPF traded up C$14.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$25.71 and a one year high of C$108.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.27.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.