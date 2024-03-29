Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
