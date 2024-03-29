HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 624,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,963. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

