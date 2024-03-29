Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 2,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

