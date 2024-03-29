Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 214 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 3,994,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

