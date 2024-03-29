Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,676 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. 6,897,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

