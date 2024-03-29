Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 986,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

