Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after acquiring an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 925,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,857. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

