Inscription Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

