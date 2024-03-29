Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 5,995,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

