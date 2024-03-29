Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.73. 2,631,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

