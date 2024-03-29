Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 413,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $50.18. 9,259,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,929,797. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

