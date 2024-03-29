Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.28. 1,331,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,968. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

