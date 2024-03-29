Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 29,681 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 767,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Report on NAPA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.