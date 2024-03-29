Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 29,681 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 767,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
