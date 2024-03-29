International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.96. 3,742,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

