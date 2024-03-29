International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.96. 3,742,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

