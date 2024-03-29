International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
International Petroleum Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
