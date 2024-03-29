Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $17.38 or 0.00025049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.02 billion and $252.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00076875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,423,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,401,844 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

