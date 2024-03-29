Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.25. 6,930,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,925,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.