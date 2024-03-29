Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,037,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,031,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after buying an additional 1,052,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after buying an additional 708,042 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 818,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.