Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 36,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Trading Halts Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.