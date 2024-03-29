Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 36,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 139,521 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

