Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 471,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

