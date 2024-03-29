Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.