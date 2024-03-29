Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV remained flat at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

