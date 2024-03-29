Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMW remained flat at $25.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

