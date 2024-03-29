Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.16

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 198230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

