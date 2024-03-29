Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.16

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 198230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after acquiring an additional 138,691 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

