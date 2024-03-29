Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.