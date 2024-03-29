Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.93

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 19315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
